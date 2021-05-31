Dell Rapids community honors those who gave ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) – In Dell Rapids Monday, several events were held to honor the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

People lined the streets in Dell Rapids as part of a Memorial Day parade, including Dennis Schmidt who came to town from Brandon.

“We are here to pay respect to the veterans, it’s a nice day out, a good day to enjoy the sunshine, after this we will be going to the cemetery,” watching parade, Dennis Schmidt said.

Just down the street, you’ll find Phyllis Zwart taking in this tradition with her family.

“I have some veterans in my family, my dad was a WWI vet and my husband was a Vietnam vet and so we are connected, and I had a brother who was in the service, so it’s just to honor them,” watching parade, Phyllis Zwart said.

Following the parade, community members came down to the city park for a Memorial Day Service.

“I was in the military, my wife was in the military, our daughter is in the military, so we like to come out and celebrate it as a community, I think it’s important to, because a lot of people don’t have a connection to the military, so they see what it’s about,” attended Memorial Day service, Rob Everist said.

A day spent paying tribute to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s just important to remember what got us to this point today and let people celebrate that and honor those that have gone before us,” Everist said.

“Pay respect to all the veterans in the past and all the people that have passed away,” Schmidt said.

The Memorial Day events are hosted by the George A. Fitzgerald Post #65. The schedule also included visits to area cemeteries and assisted living facilities.