DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — With winter storms cancelling school for students across KELOLAND this week, one local bowling alley is lending a helping hand.

Pinz in Dell Rapids posted on Facebook Friday that they would be giving away free meals for whoever may need a meal today.

The meals include a ham and cheese sandwich, clementines and veggie straws.

You can pick up as many meals as you need at the back door of the bowling alley.