Dell Rapid’s Adam North shines under the ‘Thursday night lights’ of playoff football

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Those attending the Dell Rapids/West Central football game last night saw something special. And we want to share it with you.

A member of the Dell Rapids football team evaded tacklers and ran into the end zone for a touchdown. But it wasn’t just any touchdown.

“He takes it to the right side and he’s into the end zone! Touchdown Adam North!” Yelled the P.A. announcer at the stadium in Dell Rapids.

The clock may have already run out, but Adam North scored the final touchdown of the night after the matchup between the Quarriers and the Trojans. His mom and dad, Mike and Nichole say he is still pretty excited about his score.

Nichole says it’s been a great experience for Adam. He’s been running into the end zone after every home game this season. Last night was his final night with his teammates.

“The first time that they did this I was ugly crying and now every time he does it, I still get teary, but I can handle it a little bit better,” said Nichole.

“As the dad of a child with a disability you don’t always get to see him play in sports outside of Special Olympics which is great but being able to participate with his peers has been an extra special thing just to be able to watch,” said Mike.

Two of his teammates, Brayden Pankonen and Landon Ruesink, say Adam brings them all closer together

Brayden: He’s a jokester that’s how he acts all the time and its awesome.

Adam: I’m here!

Brayden: He’s here!

Landon: Yeah, that’s about all he just brightens everyone’s day.

Braden: Every day.

Head Football Coach Jordan Huska has developed a special relationship with Adam. Huska says the coaches and visiting teams have been very gracious.

“They’ve all been all in on it and been very supportive, and last night especially with West Central hats off to them and how they handled it and their kids, their coaches especially in a tough game for them to react and celebrate with us and Adam at that moment was big,” said Huska.

Adam is showing his teammates, and even his competitors, that sometimes a win is more than the numbers on a scoreboard.