SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Have you ever wondered how your Amazon package gets to your doorstep?

It’s the busiest time of the year for Amazon drivers. And with this week’s weather, it’s presenting delivery drivers with some extra challenges.

Lucas Jearld Vandenberg is strapping on his ice cleats to start another busy Amazon delivery route. But the freezing rain will make that job more difficult.

“The challenges are making sure you are very attentive to other drivers because as much as you can drive for yourself, you’ve got to be cautious of other drivers and any other obstacles that may occur during a normal time you have to be okay with,” said Vandenberg.

This year was the biggest holiday season Amazon has ever had, and workers are feeling the affects.

“People start ordering three, four, five, six, packages at a time rather than their normal one, and it goes through Christmastime. So December and the end of November are pretty high volume times for us,” said Vandenberg.

20,000 to 25,000 packages leave this delivery station every day and are delivered to Sioux Falls and surrounding communities. They expect by this time next year, that number will continue to increase.

“Right now, on any given day, we run about 40 delivery vans, plus a fleet of flex vehicles depending on the demand of the day,” said Nic Hoch, station manager. “Then starting later this week actually on Thursday, that’s going to go up. That will go 45 immediately on Thursday, all the way until February we will continue to grow routes until we get to probably 60 routes.”

Braving the winter weather to make sure your holiday gifts arrive on time.

“I really like being able to get out there and you know, the whole Amazon thing is the smiles, delivering smiles, people get really excited when their deliveries show up, being able to make somebody’s day every day is pretty nice,” said Vandenberg.

With it being their busy season, they work later into the evening in the dark, so make sure that if you are expecting a package to leave your porch light on and make sure your walkways are shoveled and salted.