Delivering mail in a cold snap

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It feels nice to stay indoors during this stretch of frigid temperatures, but that’s not an option when your work is outside.

Joshua Nichols walks about six miles each day on the job. He’s a city letter carrier in Sioux Falls for the United States Postal Service.

And this cold snap doesn’t get in the way of that.

“Just keep plugging away. That’s all you can really do. Just dress accordingly in layers and if you can keep your hands warm and your feet and your core that’s the biggest things you need to concentrate on,” City letter carrier Joshua Nichols said.

The Postal Service provides personal protective equipment to carriers such as grips for their shoes and hand and toe warmers.

“We want our carriers to dress in layers, stay warm,” Manager of customer service Kevin Riley said.

Manager of customer service at the downtown post office Kevin Riley says he’s proud of the carriers.

“They work hard; they make sure the mail gets delivered every day,” Riley said.

In fact, Nichols has been making deliveries for 13 years now.

“It’s been really rewarding and I like being involved with the public and helping people,” Nichols said.

…Cold snap or not.

While Nichols does walk several miles each day, he says spends about 3/4 of the day driving his mail truck.

There is a way you can help mail carriers this winter: be sure to clear ice and snow around mailboxes and walkways.