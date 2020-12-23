Delivering Christmas

The North Pole isn’t the only place with a lot to do ahead of Christmas.

The United States Postal Service is busy delivering packages and mail in time for the holiday.

Since the day after Thanksgiving, more than half million packages have been delivered in Sioux Falls.

Only a few days remain in the countdown to Christmas.

That means people like LaKeisha Abernathy are busy walking from house to house.

“Hours definitely pick up. Starting early, working past dark. Tons and tons of mail and packages,” City Carrier Assistant LaKeisha Abernathy said.

In fact, Sioux Falls postmaster Larry Michels says the postal service is seeing record-breaking package deliveries in the city.

“I think not only are the packages record numbers, but we are seeing a strong volume of Christmas cards also. I think it has to do with the COVID-19 pandemic, the social distancing, and not being able together with friends and relatives and loved ones,” Sioux Falls Postmaster Larry Michels said.

And it’s all hands on deck to make it happen.

“The clerks, the mail handlers, the carriers, the supervisors, the retail clerks, everybody is doing their best and working extremely hard to get the mail and packages delivered timely for Christmas,” Michels said.

“Gets overwhelming, but it’s also very exciting knowing that we’re bringing gifts to people. It’s almost like we’re Santa or Santa’s helpers in a way,” Abernathy said.

You don’t need a red suit or a sleigh to deliver Christmas.

If you still want a loved one to receive a package or letter by Christmas and you haven’t shipped it yet, you’re in luck.

December 23rd is the deadline for Priority Express Mail in the U.S.