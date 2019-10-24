Delays expected on 26th Street in eastern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you drive in eastern Sioux Falls on your morning commute listen up.

There are going to be some slowdowns near the 26th Street and Southeastern Avenue construction project Thursday.

Crews are closing down some lanes along 26th Street Thursday.

The closures were originally supposed to happen Wednesday but got delayed because of the rain. So if you drive through that area on your daily route, remember that the east bound lane on 26th Street, along with the southbound I-229 off ramp will be closed Thursday.

The westbound lanes on 26th Street will stay open.

Crews expect to be done with this particular part of the project by Thursday night.