CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A day after a hiker died in the Badlands in western South Dakota crews in Custer County responded to a call for help.

Authorities say they received the call around 4:30 p.m. Thursday of a hiker who was dehydrated near Little Devil’s Tower. The woman had gotten on the wrong trail which took up more time than planned, and she ran out of water.

Crews were able to reach the woman, going most of the way on ATVs.

We’ll take a closer look at hiker safety and what you need to know coming up later today on KELOLAND News.