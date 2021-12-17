Defense bill takes aim at Gov. Noem, bans private funds for deploying National Guard

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem visits the U.S. border with Mexico on Monday, July 26, 2021, near McAllen, Texas. The Republican governor deployed roughly 50 National Guard troops to help with Texas’ push to arrest people crossing illegally and charge them with state crimes. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – The defense bill Congress has sent to President Joe Biden prohibits using private funds for interstate National Guard deployments like South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem did this year.

The $768 billion defense bill cleared Congress on a bipartisan vote Wednesday. It includes a section that prohibits National Guard units from being ordered to cross state borders if their deployment is funded privately, unless it’s for a federally-designated natural disaster.

The bill’s language took direct aim at Noem’s decision to accept a $1 million donation from a Tennessee billionaire to send National Guard troops to the U.S. border with Mexico in July.