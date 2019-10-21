Defending your business against email compromise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Better Business Bureau is hosting it’s fourth annual Cyber Security Seminar in Sioux Falls this Wednesday.

The focus of the event is business email compromise. That’s when scammers take over email accounts at a business or try to trick employees out of money through emails. Jessie Schmidt says Wednesday’s free seminar will help prepare local businesses with tools to avoid being scammed.

“It affects businesses of all sizes from one, you’re self-employed, to thousands of employees. Once they get into your computer, we’ve heard of ransomware, locking your computers down, it can happen to every organization,” Schmidt said.

Wednesday’s seminar at Avera’s Pasque Place is free but you’re asked to pre-register for the event. It will also feature experts from the South Dakota Attorney General’s office and SDN Communications.