Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Defendant pleads guilty to threatening to shoot prosecutor

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Scales of Justice court

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A man accused of threatening to shoot a prosecutor at the federal courthouse in Rapid City has pleaded guilty to charges.

Steven McCann entered the plea late last week to threatening to assault, kidnap or murder a federal official. Two charges of contempt of court are to be dropped as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Officials say McCann was in court in December 2018 when a judge revoked his supervised release for possessing a gun. McCann became agitated and was taken to a cell where he threatened to shoot U.S. Attorney Eric Kelderman in the head. 

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss