Deer hunting season could bring in extra help for missing people in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Months after their disappearances, crews in Pennington County continue their search for two people. Nine-year-old, Serenity Dennard was last seen in February and Larry Genzlinger was last seen October 1st. The opening of deer season could bring some extra help.

It’s been 9 months since Serenity Dennard was last seen near the Black Hills Children’s Home in Rockerville.

And one month since Larry Genzlinger was last seen elk hunting in the area of Six Mile and Ditch Creek Road.

“Everybody knows the intensive amount of search work we’ve done through this past year looking for Serenity Dennard and Larry Gunzlinger in the Black Hills area and we just wanted to put out a message,” Chief Deputy Mueller said.

Deer hunting season is open which means there’s more traffic in the area and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for hunters to help.

“Look around, we have a lot of hunters in the field right now so there is a lot of ground that is being covered so if maybe you’re in the area of where the Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue has been looking for the missing people,” Jim McCormick said.

If you notice anything out of the ordinary, give them a call.

“If they see something out there in the woods that might be clue for us or might be helpful, that they call in and let us know so that we can follow up on it right away,” Chief Deputy Mueller said.

Authorities are also urging hunters who are going out on their own to let someone know exactly where they plan to be.

“Make sure you tell somebody that you are going and where you are going and try to stick to that plan so that we know what kind of area that you might be in,” McCormick said.

Anyone with information should contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (605) 394-2151.