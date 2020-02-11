Oh deer! Herd takes over field in Miner County

FEDORA, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of deer are making their home in fields in eastern South Dakota.

The herd has found a place to live along the Miner/Sanborn County line, southwest of Carthage.

KELOLAND News Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard spent the morning with a farmer in the area, watching the deer. They counted approximately 400 animals.

People have been stopping to watch the large herds. Look for more coverage on the large deer herd Tuesday on KELOLAND News.

In 2019, a surprising number of deer turned Eden, South Dakota, into a hotspot of sorts.