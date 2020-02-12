Deer gathering in large numbers

Hundreds of deer are making their home in fields in eastern South Dakota, near Fedora which is just west of Howard.

KELOLAND News stopped by to talk with one of the landowners in that area, who says while it may be an awesome sight to see, they do create some problems.

Deer…….deer…….and more deer. That’s what farmers are dealing with right now around Fedora, South Dakota. Acres and acres covered by deer.

“We just went for a drive out there to look at some stuff and ran into them and couldn’t believe how many we saw,” farmer Jay Stevens said.

Jay Stevens, who farms in the area, says he has seen large herds of deer before, but nothing quite like this.

“There had to be 300-400 of them there, they were moving around pretty good, but there were groups running back and forth in front of us,” Stevens said.

That can be dangerous if one would happen to dart out into the road.

There’s a reason the deer are grouping up in large numbers right now, it’s mainly for the food supply.

“The corn didn’t get picked, it was too wet, but there won’t be much left of the corn fields, I don’t think, when they get done,” Stevens said.

And that could be costly.

“When we do get colder weather or snowier conditions, we definitely see the groups get larger, they tend to get bigger and congregate more and unfortunately it sometimes ends up being in farm yards and causes problems for people,” Regional Wildlife Supervisor for the Game, Fish, and Parks Department Josh Delger said.

Wildlife officials say there’s not much anyone can do to keep the herds from gathering in large numbers like this, so they’re warning people to just be aware, if you’re driving in the area, to be careful.

“Definitely respect them and try not to cause any problems and stress them and chase them around, things like that,” Delger said.

That’s just one area where the deer are grouping up. We also got a report of a large herd in Moody County, as well.