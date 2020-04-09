1  of  2
Decorated boulder in Sioux Falls drawing lots of attention

by: KELOLAND News

If you drive down south Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls, you can’t help but notice a giant rock wearing a face mask to ward off COVID-19.  

April McNally decorated the boulder in her yard several week ago and it’s still drawing a lot of attention.

April McNally says, “I like to watch as people walk by and stop and point and I’ve had a few people knock on the door and ask if they can take pictures. It’s just kind of fun to watch them see a little smile instead of you know (frown face),” April McNally said.

McNally also has minions and other creatures wearing masks and a colorful message in her window for kids. She plans to keep adding more masked items to the collection until the crisis is over.

