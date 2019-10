SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Construction at 26th Street at Interstate 229 and Southeastern Avenue continues to move forward.

This week, construction has caused more traffic delays because crews have been placing beams on the bridge over the Big Sioux River as well as pouring concrete on the bridge over Interstate 229.

According to an update from the City of Sioux Falls, beams will continue to be placed on the bridge over the river until the end of next week. More traffic delays are expected.