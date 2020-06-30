DeBoer completes new mural near East Bank Depot in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls has a brand new mural.

Sioux Falls artist Zach DeBoer just finished this piece by the East Bank Depot after a month of painting. DeBoer found an old photo of a train in the area to add a historic touch. The mural is located at the back of the building that houses Monks. It was commissioned by the building’s owner. DeBoer hopes it helps rejuvenate the developing space.

“So this was the East Bank Depot right here. Obviously we’re kind of in the heart of the railroad area. So that was what this area was originally,” DeBoer said.

DeBoer says he keeps a list of blank spaces in downtown where he thinks murals would make sense. He also thinks the side of the new downtown parking ramp would be a good place to feature some artwork.