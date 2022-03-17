SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — A document filed this week says a Spearfish man accused of murdering his wife will not face the death penalty.

33-year old Dreau Rogers is accused of shooting and killing Destiny Rogers at their home in January.

He’s charged with first-degree murder, along with several drug and weapons charges.

Court documents say Dreau initially blamed another man for shooting Destiny, but the other man had an alibi.

A search of the home turned up bags of meth, heroin and what appears to be fentanyl pills.

Investigators say they also found a gun with an altered serial number in the backyard.

Dreau Rogers has a history of drug crimes. He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.