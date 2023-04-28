CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — A man accused in a 2020 murder in Sioux Falls is eligible to face the death penalty, according to a ruling from a second circuit judge.

In January 2020, Amir Beaudion Jr. was charged with kidnapping a woman outside an east Sioux Falls Wal-Mart store. He is also charged with raping and murdering her before dumping her body in a Lincoln County ditch.

His attorney recently filed motions declaring the South Dakota’s capital sentencing process and death penalty unconstitutional for a teenage suspect.

The judge has denied both of those motions.

This is a developing story; look for new information here as details are confirmed.