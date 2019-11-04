Breaking News
State Supreme Court won’t stop South Dakota execution, Rhines opens third case in US Supreme Court

Death penalty opponents speak out against scheduled execution

Local News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – People opposed to the death penalty are gathered outside the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

KELOLAND’s Dan Santella is outside the State Penitentiary where protesters can gather and signs have been posted.

The South Dakota Catholic Conference issued a statement against the planned execution of Charles Rhines on Monday morning.

Several national figures have spoken out against the execution as well.

Over the weekend, anti-death penalty activist Sister Helen Prejean sent out a series of tweets about the Rhines’ case. She called on Governor Kristi Noem to halt the execution.

