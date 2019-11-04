Death penalty opponents speak out against scheduled execution

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – People opposed to the death penalty are gathered outside the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

KELOLAND’s Dan Santella is outside the State Penitentiary where protesters can gather and signs have been posted.

Outside the SD State Pen pic.twitter.com/6ywGNgr1ss — Dan Santella (@KELODanS) November 4, 2019

The South Dakota Catholic Conference issued a statement against the planned execution of Charles Rhines on Monday morning.

Several national figures have spoken out against the execution as well.

Over the weekend, anti-death penalty activist Sister Helen Prejean sent out a series of tweets about the Rhines’ case. She called on Governor Kristi Noem to halt the execution.