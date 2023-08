SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a person’s death.

Authorities say they started looking into it on Tuesday. They did not release any other details.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is helping with the case.

Anyone with any information can contact the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office at 605-696-8300 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 605-692-STOP (7867).