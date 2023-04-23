The Broadway musical, “Dear Evan Hansen”, wraps up its 8-performance run at the Washington Pavilion tonight.

Before taking the stage on Saturday, actor John Hemphill spent some time in the classroom, hosting a workshop for students. Hemphill spoke with students about performing and acting.

He says he wanted to share his knowledge and experience with up-and-coming performers.

“They’re fantastic. And there is a ton of talent in this town. And really, it’s a joy to watch and it’s inspiring to me, so it was great,” Hemphill said.

Tickets are still available for today’s performances at 1 and 6:30 p.m. at the Washington Pavilion.