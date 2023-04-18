SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Tony award-winning musical kicks off its eight-performance run in downtown Sioux Falls Tuesday night.

Tickets are still available for “Dear Evan Hansen” at the Washington Pavilion.

If there’s a Broadway musical performance at the Washington Pavilion, you’ll find Linda Schulte in the audience.

“I love the entertainment. It’s just great. I get season tickets and I go to everything,” Schulte said.

The Sioux Falls woman will be attending “Dear Evan Hansen” Tuesday night.

“Anytime we can have a blockbuster of the eight performances in a Tony-award winning show, it’s really something special to bring to Sioux Falls,” Washington Pavilion director of performances Regina Ruhberg said.

Performances will run through Sunday evening.

“It’s about how to live everyday and get along with your neighbor, get along with your spouse, your high school friend, You never know what the other person is going through and we all have to remember that and learn how to adapt to those things,” Ruhberg said.

The musical caps off a record-breaking Broadway series for the Washington Pavilion.

“We have nearly 3,500 subscribers. It’s the highest number all time, by far, so it’s just been a fantastically successful season,” Washington Pavilion president & CEO Darrin Smith said.

Subscriptions are already available for the upcoming 25th season.

“The best lineup we’ve had so far. Hits like Disney’s Aladdin, Beetlejuice, Pretty Woman, Mean Girls, it’s a great lineup,” Smith said.

Of course, Schulte won’t miss it.

“You feel like you’re in New York. It’s great. And I’ve been to New York and seen some of the Broadway musicals, but you just feel like you’re there when you’re here,” Schulte said.