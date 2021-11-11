Deals offered on Veterans Day 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Various businesses are recognizing veterans on Thursday.

Hy-Vee is honoring veterans Thursday morning with a free breakfast. Veterans and active military members can get breakfast until 10 a.m.

Hy-Vee says it expects to serve more than 75,000 meals on Veterans Day at more than 250 stores. Veterans and military members will also receive 15-percent off their grocery purchase on Thursday. A spokesperson with Hy-Vee says eligible customers can receive the discount in-store or with their Hy-Vee Aisles Online with promo code VETERAN15.

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews in Sioux Falls is also saying “thank you” to veterans and active duty service members on Thursday. The business says customers just need to show proper military ID to receive a free Garage Burger or 20-percent off a single menu item.

The offer is valid on Veterans Day from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.