Dealing With Ice And Prepping For Rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - As you clean up all the ice from this weekend's storm, local experts say you should start thinking about the rain forecast for this week.

Rick Swanson with Nyberg's Ace says the hardware stores are still seeing strong sales for ice and roof melt, roof scrapers and shovels. He says residents should now be preparing for more moisture by checking down spouts and making sure their sump pumps are ready.

"We got two days of thaw. That's the best thing that could possibly happen to try and clean those roof edges off, open those downspouts out. People should definitely get outside, go to where your downspouts meet the ground. Take a shovel. Shovel them out. Get them clear so you know that they're going to drain and get that water away from the house," Swanson said.

The City of Sioux Falls is also sending street crews out to clear storm inlets blocked by snow.