Local News

Dealing With Ice And Prepping For Rain

By:

Posted: Mar 11, 2019 12:13 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 11, 2019 12:13 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - As you clean up all the ice from this weekend's storm, local experts say you should start thinking about the rain forecast for this week. 

Rick Swanson with Nyberg's Ace says the hardware stores are still seeing strong sales for ice and roof melt, roof scrapers and shovels. He says residents should now be preparing for more moisture by checking down spouts and making sure their sump pumps are ready. 

"We got two days of thaw. That's the best thing that could possibly happen to try and clean those roof edges off, open those downspouts out. People should definitely get outside, go to where your downspouts meet the ground. Take a shovel. Shovel them out. Get them clear so you know that they're going to drain and get that water away from the house," Swanson said.  

The City of Sioux Falls is also sending street crews out to clear storm inlets blocked by snow. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates