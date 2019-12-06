Deadwood’s Outlaw Square is ready to go

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Whether you enjoy ice skating or live music, you will soon have a new entertainment option in western South Dakota. Deadwood’s Outlaw Square will open Friday night.

Four weeks ago, crews in Deadwood were hard at work on Outlaw Square, with high hopes of finishing before the scheduled grand opening. However, weather caused a few delays.

“There was three feet of snow behind me where that ice rink is on Sunday. We plowed it all out, got it all out and Monday we got the rink here got the panels going and we got it set up, it was completed by Tuesday afternoon,” Bobby Rock said.

As you can see, Outlaw Square will be up and running in no time. These 360 skates will be ready to go by tomorrow at Outlaw Square’s grand opening at 5 p.m.

“The big thing is this weekend we’ve got ice skating in Deadwood. People are so excited,” Rock said.

Lead Deadwood elementary school, right across the street, will use the ice skating rink for PE class.

“It will keep people out from migrating from our community people will want to raise their families here because there are some outdoor activities, there’s a real sense of community,” Mayor Ruth Jr. said.

Mayor Dave Ruth Jr. says Outlaw Square is not just for the 2 million visitors in Deadwood every year, it’s for the local families.

“We’ll have concerts and things for the kids in the summer and the winter, over 250 days of programmed activities so it will always be a part of our community where people can just come hangout and enjoy the nice day,” Mayor Ruth Jr. said.

Outlaw Square in Deadwood is in the top 25 cities to win the Levitt AMP grant. If it makes the top 15 on December 20th, Outlaw Square will receive $25,000 for its music concert series in the summer.