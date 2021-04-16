Deadwood’s only brewery, Jacob’s Brewery, to open this summer

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Construction on Deadwood’s one and only brewery is finishing up. The family-owned, Jacob’s Brewhouse, is excited to open its doors to the public this summer.

Not only is Jacob’s Brewhouse a restaurant. It’s a bakery, vrbo, and soon, a brewery.

“We were going to be a brewhouse originally, which means that we carry a lot of local beers, and then we realized that there really is no brewery up here in Deadwood, so well why not be the first?” Scott Jacobs, owner, said.

The new brewery is located right next to the bakery and just two doors down from the restaurant. But the brewery will serve different food. Chef Doug Hanson says it will include items like soft pretzels and smoked brisket.

“A lot of breweries, you can go in and get a good beer, get a good hamburger and fries or whatever. Well, we aren’t going to do that here, you can get a hamburger and fries anywhere in town easily,” Hanson said.

Out of these 5-barrel fermenters that you see behind me here, Jacob’s Brewery will be making a variety of 20 different drinks on tap.

Olivia Chrisman, the marketing director for Jacob’s Brewhouse, says the family-owned business supports other local products and small businesses.

“I’m all about locally made so this puts the quality of the beer in our hands,” Chrisman said.

While the city of Deadwood is filled with gaming resorts, bars and restaurants, you won’t find any of that in Jacob’s Brewery.

“We don’t want all the distractions of TVs and gaming machines and all that, we will create an environment you’re going to want to hangout in,” Jacobs said.

The Brewery has a tentative opening day in the month of May.