Deadwood’s Madame Peacock’s Beer and Bling gives back to the local community

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — For eight years, Madame Peacock’s Beer and Bling has offered Deadwood visitors a place that has the best of both worlds, shopping and ice cold beer.

Julie and Tom Koth wanted to create a shop that suited most everyone when coming to town. Julie loved the retail business and well, Tom loved Schlitz beer.

“I call Deadwood’s Madame Peacocks Beer and Bling the happiest place in Deadwood. Everybody is happy, everybody can do something that they enjoy doing,” Tom said.

The store is filled top to bottom with bling and clothes for different tastes. Then, right in the middle of the store is where you’ll find the Schlitz bar.

“At first when the guys walk in the store, they look around at all the ladies’ clothing with a deer in the headlights look and then they see the bar! They mosie on up and they stay busy while their wives or girlfriends or whatever shop and everybody is happy and everyone is having a good time. That’s why we love doing business here in Deadwood,” Julie Koth said.

The owners also wanted to give back to the community.

Once this tip jar reaches a thousand dollars, employees here at Madame Peacocks get to choose what local cause the money will go to. So far, this jar has raised over $28,000 for local causes here in the Deadwood area.

Both Julie and Tom believe Madame Peacocks has a bright and colorful future.

“When Tom and I are ready to retire which I don’t think we are going to do for a while because we are having so much fun, we’d like family to take over and get more involved,” Julie said.

“It’s been fun, it’s been a great, great run and we hope to be here for a long, long time,” Tom said.

Madame Peacock’s donated their tips to several causes in the surrounding area such as, the Lead animal shelter, Lead-Deadwood baseball, and the Lead Opera House.