Deadwood’s Historic Adams House hosts its annual Christmas Tours

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Christmas is in the air in Deadwood. From red and gold to green and silver, the Historic Adams House is decorated from top to bottom.

The Historic Adams House was built in 1892. Now, Deadwood History Incorporated puts on tours throughout the year. During December, it’s Christmas tours.

“There’s a beautiful Christmas tree with lots of gold ornaments and I see this really cool record player and a really cool piano and a really cool fireplace with lots of pretty decorations on it,” Aria Evers, tour guest, said.

From Mr. Adams’ library to Mary’s room, you’ll find a variety of decorations throughout the entire house.

“It is decorated from top to bottom and we have tried to incorporate different themes in every room that we’ve decorated so it’s really fun,” Carolyn Weber, Exec. Dir. at Deadwood History Inc., said.

The Adams family was a very sociable group in their time. Having dozens of guests at the house is nothing new.

“It’s a self-guided tour, you can go through at your own pace, and come enjoy the house,” Weber said.

As Christmas approaches, Deadwood History Inc. encourages everyone to stop by and check out the old Adams House all decked out.

“I just think it’s really pretty and I like all of the decorations,” Evers said.

Your last chance to check out the Christmas tours at the Adams House will be next weekend, December 18th and 19th from 1 to 5 p.m.