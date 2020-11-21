Deadwood to consider mask mandate Monday

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — With Rapid City’s council passing the first reading to enforce a city-wide mask mandate, surrounding towns are facing a similar decision.

About 1,500 hundred people call Deadwood home. But the community sees an average of over 2 million visitors a year.

“So we are just asking them, while you’re here visiting, think of the people that live here, work here and are here on a regular basis and just do a little bit more to help each other out,” Mayor David Ruth Jr. said.

Deadwood Mayor David Ruth Jr. says that Monday night, the city council will host a special session to discuss a possible mask mandate.

“Certainly, we’ll still leave things up to the private businesses. We’re not going to overreach and try and tell them exactly how they have to operate their business, but we do know that they’re going to join in with us and do their part to ensure that everyone is safe,” Ruth Jr. said.

Julie Koth, owner of Madame Peacock’s Beer and Bling, says she’s not sure a mask mandate will slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I try to follow the science on it but I haven’t seen those areas that have mask mandates really go down in the cases,” Julie Koth, owner of Madame Peacock’s Beer and Bling, said.

Koth says business is currently going well for her shop. She doesn’t want to see that change.

“I will support anything that needs to be done to keep our business open and our customers and our employees safe,” Koth said.

