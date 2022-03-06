DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — March Madness has the city of Deadwood preparing for a busy month of sports wagering.

Midnight Star in downtown Deadwood opened its sportsbook a couple of weeks ago. Now, employees are gearing up for a busy few weeks.

“It’s very exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. We are expecting big things for March Madness. Being new here we don’t exactly know what to expect but we come from a sports betting background so we have the experience to go with the best lines in town hopefully,” Jace Linderman, GM for BETKOTA, said.

With the newest addition of Midnight Star, five casinos here in Deadwood will be taking part in sports wagering for this year’s March Madness.

Including Tin Lizzie.

“First time around we don’t know what to expect, we are hoping it’s like Super Bowl if not better. The beauty of March Madness is it lasts for many weeks so it’s not just everything on one day,” Josh Thurmes, Ast. GM for Tin Lizzie, said.

Excitement seems to be the common theme for the casinos.

Some are even reserving tables or spots ahead of time to make sure people can watch the game and bet on their team.

“Each individual property has their own special plans that they are doing but we are real excited to be able to take a relatively a quieter time of the year for us and be able to promote sports wagering and another reason for folks to come to Deadwood,” Mike Rodman, Deadwood Gaming Association, said.

March Madness games begin on Sunday the 13th and run all the way through Monday, April 4th.