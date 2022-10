DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — While some gaming revenues were down, sports betting was up in Deadwood last month.

Statistics from the South Dakota Commission on Gaming say revenue fell over 5% in total from September of last year, with slot machines decreasing just over 6%. However, some areas saw some growth.

Table games were up over 5% compared to last year.

Sports betting saw a large increase of nearly 60.5%.