DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) – In-person sports betting in Deadwood nearly reached $1 million in March.

According to the latest gaming stats from the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, six casinos handled $975,347.24 in handle. That’s the highest amount yet since sports betting started being offered in September 2021.

A total of $845,186.69 was bet on NCAA men’s college basketball which had conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament happening throughout March.

Despite the larger sports betting numbers, Deadwood casinos saw their first downturn in 18 months. March 2022 gaming handle was down 6.5% compared to March 2021.

You can review the March summary on the Deadwood Gaming Association website.