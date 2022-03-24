DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) – The first year legal sports betting was allowed in South Dakota during the Super Bowl, Deadwood casinos saw $178,408 bet on the NFL in February.

Deadwood Gaming Association Executive Director Mike Rodman said the more than $178,000 could have been bet on either the Pro Bowl or Super Bowl which were the lone two NFL games in February. The DGA releases monthly gaming numbers and February’s numbers were released Thursday.

A total of $685,631 was handled by Deadwood casinos in sports wagers with $381,978 was bet on NCAA men’s basketball. You can view the full numbers at this link.

Along with sports wagering, a total of $99 million was bet on slot machines and $6 million in table games in February which was up 10.31% over February of 2021.

A total of $904,771 was taken in taxes for the state.