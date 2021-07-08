Deadwood prepares for sportsbook coming soon

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Sports betting is coming to Deadwood and Casinos are getting ready in a big way.

An Oxford Economics study found that sports betting in South Dakota will bring 22.1 million dollars in additional gaming revenue, 6.1 million dollars in additional income, and 152 gaming jobs.

Things are starting to come together for one Deadwood Casino.

With 29 TV’s and a whole section dedicated to sports betting, the Deadwood Mountain Grand hopes to have construction done within the next couple months.

“Today almost all the TV’s are here, we are still missing four. We have controls to set up for any game that you want. We’ve ordered all the big name packages, NFL Sunday Ticket, extra innings for MLB, we’ve got all the baseball. All the sports that you can think of, we’re going to try to have them here for you,” Tyler Nold, Casino Manager, said.

On July 1st service providers were able to put in their applications to provide sports betting at the casinos. Next week, will be the last approval from the gaming commission. The legislature will sign off on August 2nd.

“Then 20 days later that becomes law, then we are ready to move forward with sports wagering so somewhere around the first of September. We want to be ready to go and accepting bets here in Deadwood for the football season so that’s our goal and we are striving to get there,” Rodman said.

The Executive Director of the Deadwood Gaming Association, Mike Rodman says the majority of the casinos out here in Deadwood will be participating in sportsbook.

“There will be some growing pains of course but we are certainly up to those challenges,” Rodman said.

Then, folks coming to town will be able to place bets on their favorite sports teams.

Sports betting is predicting sports results and placing a wager on the outcome. This will be the first time sports wagering has ever been legal in South Dakota.