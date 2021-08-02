Deadwood prepares for 81st Sturgis Rally in just a few days

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Western KELOLAND is seeing a lot of visitors as pre-rally goers make their way out to the Black Hills. While the rally is based in Sturgis, many surrounding towns see a major increase in traffic as well.

As you can see from downtown Deadwood, things are picking up just a few days before the Sturgis Rally. You’ll find cars, motorcycles, and just people filling the streets out here in the Black Hills.

“We heard it was going to be one of the biggest, but we like to come the week before to do all of the riding and then we stay for the first day but then we get on home,” Pirotte said.

Hundreds of people, like Travis Pirotte from Texas, have the same idea. And it’s only going to get busier.

Businesses, like Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort, are getting ready for next week the best they can.

“We’re adding 109 rooms to the availability for all of our visitors so we are happy to contribute to preparations for the rally in that regard,”David Knight, GM of Tin Lizzie, said.

While the resort is short-staffed, General Manager David Knight says he has high hopes for next week.

“Our team is really excited to see the rally back and excited to see all of our guests and we will rise to the challenge,” Knight said.

Outlaw Square is currently setting up for next week. Harley Davidson is taking over the square.

“This becomes Harley’s Square. The rumble will be all around. We are going to have programming all next week, we’ll have music every day, every night,” Bobby Rock, Director of Outlaw Square, said.

With the high visitor numbers expected at this year’s Sturgis Rally, both Outlaw Square and the Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort say they will be ready.

“We’ll cover it, we’ve done it the way we’ve done it all summer and we’ll just keep it going, it’s been good,” Rock said.

Some businesses in Deadwood are experiencing a lack of staff. They ask visitors to please be patient as people make their way to town.