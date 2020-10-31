Deadwood police investigating fatal shooting at Buffalo-Bodega Complex

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating after a woman was found with a gunshot wound at 662 Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
According to the Deadwood Police Department, officers responded to the Buffalo-Bodega Complex for a female subject down on the dance floor. After assisting the female, police determined she had suffered a gunshot wound.
Police began life saving efforts, however they were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.
Deadwood authorities are currently investigating the situation. Police say there isn’t any threat to the community.
The victim’s identity is not yet being released pending notification of family.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Deadwood Police Department at 605-578-2623 or the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office 605-578-2230.