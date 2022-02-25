DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Mardi Gras is right around the corner and many people are starting that celebration this weekend. The parties aren’t just in Louisiana, they’re also right here in South Dakota.

For more than 25 years, Deadwood has hosted a Mardi Gras celebration, which includes a parade, concerts, a Cajun cook off and lots and lots of beads.

“We are excited to be a part of the Cajun cook off, we know it’s a thing in Deadwood and we are happy to participate,” Branden Ervin, Head Chef at Deadwood Social Club, said.

The Head Chef of the Deadwood Social Club is serving up French bread, lobster and crawfish straight from New Orleans.

“To have the authentic feel that’s what we are going for. I have family from Slidell (Louisiana) so I have a bunch of recipes we are going to put together. Hopefully, we will be doing etouffee, jambalaya and po’boys for sure,” Ervin said.

That’s not all. Mardi Gras in Deadwood is a city-wide event. So many businesses downtown are getting in the spirit.

“So it really is a full community effort,” Lee Harstad, Exec. Dir. of Deadwood Chamber of Commerce, said.

The City of Deadwood will be throwing out tens of thousands of these beads behind me.

“We like to call it the biggest Mardi Gras party North of the Bayou, whether that’s true or not, it’s up to anybody’s interpretation but we’ve been doing this for over 25 years and we have a lot of locals that really enjoy this event. And we bring in a lot of people from all over the country just to come and spend the weekend in Deadwood and have a good time,” Harstad said.

So if you stop by Deadwood this weekend, you won’t leave hungry or without Mardi Gras beads.

Deadwood is expecting thousands of people this weekend. The City urges everyone to be responsible. And to take advantage of the ride share options in town, including taxi services and trollies.