Deadwood gaming revenue bounces back during the month of June

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Gaming revenue in Deadwood has been down quite a bit due to COVID-19. When the shut down hit in mid March, revenue dropped more than 20% from the year before. No gaming revenue recorded for the month of April. And May saw a nearly 15% drop in revenue from May of 2019. However, the numbers bounced back with an increase in June.

George Milos, director of sales for Deadwood Mountain Grand, says the gaming lodge saw an uptick in gaming numbers in June.

“We’re really optimistic about the rest of the summer. We’re taking every precaution we can to keep our employees and their families and our customers safe. So we are doing everything we can stay safe and if we keep that up, I think it’ll be a pretty good summer after all,” Milos said.

Milos says the gaming lodge follows CDC guidelines with social distancing. There are signs and plexi glass at gaming tables.

Related Content Deadwood casinos bounce back with big June

“Moving down the road, all we can do is keep cleaning like we are cleaning,” Milos said.

Mike Rodman, the Director of the Deadwood Gaming Association, says while the $1.3 million gaming increase is great for Deadwood operators, there is still a long way to go to make up for the $11.4 million loss due to the COVID-19 economic shutdown.

“This July we re-licensed 402 less gaming devices than we did last year. It’s about a 14% decrease in licensed devices and so we are concerned about that,” Rodman said.

However, Rodman says they are optimistic about gaming revenue for the rest of the summer.

“I think that we are seeing some very positive trends. We’re seeing visitation come back, our hotel occupancy has improved,” Rodman said.

All while doing their best to keep everyone healthy and safe.

During the month of June, gaming revenue was up 13.75% over last year.