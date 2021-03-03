Deadwood gaming numbers are on the rise in January

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Gaming in Deadwood is on the rise despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The South Dakota Commission on Gaming released numbers showing the casinos in town are doing better than the beginning of last year.

David Knight is the General Manager of Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort. He says foot traffic in his casino has increased.

“They’re tired of being at home and they’re looking for something fun and exciting to do so we are really seeing a lot of upticks in business here in Tin Lizzie based on that,” Knight said.

Knight says it’s important that customers feel safe and comfortable at Tin Lizzie.

“We have very elevated cleaning and sanitation standards and that includes all surfaces as far as the gaming machines are concerned, the table games, our kiosks. Whatever it is that we can do to make all of our guests feel more comfortable, we are taking those precautions and then ramping it up again another level,” Knight said.

Mike Rodman with the Deadwood Gaming Association says during the month January, the gaming industry in town has seen a 13 percent increase over last year.

“We’re really excited about those numbers and we are looking forward to what we hope is some recovery for 2021,” Rodman said.

Rodman says that Senate Bill 44 for sports betting passed the House state affairs committee just this morning.

Rodman and Knight believe Deadwood will continue to see a rise in gaming numbers in the next few months and summer.

“So we’re real excited that that’s moving forward. Looking forward to have sports wagering sometime hopefully by early fall,” Rodman said.

Executive Director of Deadwood’s Gaming Association says the town is currently planning its summer event and concert season.