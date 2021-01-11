Deadwood gaming is hopeful for 2021

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — While 2020 brought many challenges for the gaming industry, Deadwood casinos are cautiously optimistic for the new year.

Deadwood casinos have changed the way they do business to keep their staff and customers safe during the pandemic.

“We’ve been ensuring that things are sanitized. We have a great crew that has been keeping up with all the sanitation on the machines as well as all of our general surfaces and stuff like that,”

“It’s just become second nature to make sure that everything is clean and ready to go for our customers,” Eli Corbett, with Tin Lizzie, said.

The casinos’ gaming numbers dropped drastically at the beginning of the pandemic. But, Mike Rodman, the Executive Director of Deadwood’s Gaming Association, says in the recent months, those numbers have been looking up.

“Overall, we’ve made a big comeback from where were earlier in the year and so we are very pleased with where we are at,” Rodman said.

Now that the holidays are over, Rodman says the gaming numbers over the next few months could be a little bit lower. However, come springtime and summer, he’s hoping those numbers will go up significantly.

“And of course, Senate Bill 44 which is the authorizing legislation for sports wagering. We hope that that’s passed and that we are able to have sports wagering sometime this summer as well,” Rodman said.

Though sports betting won’t be here until July if passed by the legislature, Tin Lizzie is looking into some new features.

“We have an entire room dedicated to sports betting that’s going to start in July so we are looking at a renovation for that as well as a 109-room hotel expansion so a lot of big things are coming to Tin Lizzie for sure,” Corbett said.