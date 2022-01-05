Deadwood Gaming distributes almost $17 million in gaming revenue taxes

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — 2021 was a busy year for Deadwood’s Gaming Industry. And the casinos aren’t the only ones seeing a financial impact.

Each year, the Department of Tourism receives about 3 million dollars in gaming revenue. This past fiscal year, it received 3.8 million.

“We are so grateful for all that Deadwood does every year. They continue to innovate, do new things, push the boundaries on what’s new because they are always having something new in Deadwood. And what that results in is great numbers. They have had fantastic numbers over the last few months. And that means big business for tourism in South Dakota,” Katlyn Svendsen, SD Department of Tourism, said.

That’s not all. The money also goes to city governments, school districts and the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission.

“It’s great that as Deadwood does better, so does the entities throughout South Dakota do better and that’s really the story today. Everybody is doing a little bit better because Deadwood is doing better,” Mike Rodman, Exec. Dir. of Deadwood Gaming Association, said.

From July of 2020 to June of 2021 Deadwood Gaming brought in a total of 126 million dollars worth of revenue. Which is over a 20 percent increase compared to the last fiscal year.

Casinos, like Tin Lizzie, are even more excited to see what this next year will bring.

“It’s beneficial to every property in town for all of us to be doing well. It just makes Deadwood a destination that people want to come to. Adding Sportsbook that just further adds to the value of Deadwood and the community so we are just looking forward to the things coming next year as well,” Josh Thurmes, Ast. General Manager of Tin Lizzie, said.

In total, 17 million dollars in gaming revenue taxes paid by Deadwood Casinos are being distributed this year.