DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — $17 million worth of gaming revenue in Deadwood is going back to the state of South Dakota and local communities.

The City of Deadwood is listed as a National Historic Site, which is why preserving its history is very important.

“It is our economic engine here in Deadwood. People come here for the history and while they’re here, they game, they dine, they shop, they enjoy the outdoors, they enjoy the special events we have but they are coming here for our history,” Kevin Kuchenbecker, Planning, Zoning, and Historic Preservation Officer, said.

Nearly $7.1 million of gaming revenue is going towards the City of Deadwood to keep the history alive.

“It really has impact throughout all of the state of South Dakota. How Deadwood does impacts everyone,” Mike Rodman, Deadwood Gaming Association, said.

Including the Department of Tourism, the Commission on Gaming, and the state general fund.

About $286,000 from the distribution money is also going towards Lead/Deadwood, Spearfish, Meade, and Belle Fourche School Districts.

For over 30 years, a portion of the yearly gaming revenue is distributed back to South Dakota and local communities. Kevin Kuchenbecker says without that income, the City of Deadwood would not be what it is today.

“While we are a very small community, our budget is the size of mid-size community in South Dakota. If it wasn’t for gaming revenues, who knows what Deadwood would be today,” Kuchenbecker said.

About $30,000is going towards gambling addiction programs and social services.