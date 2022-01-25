Deadwood casinos gear up for Super Bowl Sunday

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The 56th Super Bowl is just a few weeks away, which has sports betting venues in Deadwood excited.

For the first time ever here in Deadwood, there will be Super Bowl sports betting. Five casinos will be taking part in the game day.

Including Tin Lizzie and Cadillac Jacks.

“Super Bowl is going to be pretty exciting here at Cadillac Jacks. We are having a watch party. There’s going to be hor d’oeuvres, there’s going to be a full bar set up. There’s going to be a sports betting kiosk so people can place bets,” David Schneiter, GM of Cadillac Jacks, said.

“It’s going to be such a huge event, not only for us but for the entire city of Deadwood,” David Knight, GM of Tin Lizzie, said.

Executive Director of the Deadwood Gaming Association, Mike Rodman, says sports betting in Deadwood was legalized last September. Now, with Super Bowl and March Madness ahead, he expects a strong year for the gaming industry.

“We’re just excited to see what is going to happen with sports wagering. So far it’s been great and we just think it will continue to grow throughout 2022,” Mike Rodman, Exec. Dir. of Deadwood Gaming Association, said.

With the Super Bowl coming up quickly, Tin Lizzie and Cadillac Jacks say they are prepared.

“It’s an adrenaline rush when we have a lot of people come in here. And in the Super Bowl type atmosphere where you’ve got competing groups going against the other teams. There’s a lot of banter going back and forth, it’s fun,” Schneiter said.

“Tourism here in Deadwood has changed with the legalization of sports betting. And we are going to see a further evolution of our visitor demographic for Super Bowl as people get excited for what this means to the entire city,” Knight said.

Both Cadillac Jacks and Tin Lizzie encourage everyone to stay home if you’re sick, and be respectful. The casinos will both have hand sanitizer and masks available.