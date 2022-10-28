DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Halloween weekend is here. And Deadwood is celebrating with a city-wide party.

From costume parties and dances to haunted tours, it is officially Halloween weekend in Deadwood.

Each year, Deadweird brings in thousands of visitors with the city giving out over 10,000 dollars in cash prizes for the costume contest.

“It’s so much fun. As you can see, I’m ‘Mother Nature.’ I go all out every year. Every year it’s a different costume and a surprise but I thought it might be kind of fun just to show you an idea of the work that goes into these costumes, some work on them for months,” Sarah Kryger, Event Coordinator for Deadwood Chamber, said.

The Broken Boot Gold Mine has been around for 143 years. In itself there is a lot of history and people say it could very well be haunted.

“There is no better place for a better tour of a mine or a haunted house than the Broken Boot,” manager Tessa Allen said.

Allen says this year Broken Boot has already seen hundreds of people tour the mine.

“This was started in 1878, just like everybody that came to Deadwood in the late 1800s for gold fever, this mine has been here ever since. So to have our haunted house here is really special,” Allen said.

For over 20 years, the City of Deadwood and its businesses get together to plan the big event. So come on down to Deadweird.. if you dare!

The City of Deadwood urges everyone attending the event to be safe. People can book a hotel room or take advantage of the ride-share options in town.