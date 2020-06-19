Deadly two-vehicle crash west of Gettysburg

Breaking News
GETTYSBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A 35-year-old man is dead following a crash in Potter County.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday night along U.S. Highway 212 near mile marker 209, 16 miles west of Gettysburg.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the man was a passenger in a 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo that was part of the two-vehicle crash.

Authorities say a 24-year-old woman was driving the car when she lost control entering a right-turning curve. The car cross the centerline and collided with an eastbound 2013 Ford F350 pickup driven by a 19-year-old man.

Names of the three persons involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

The 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 24-year-old woman was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries. Neither one was wearing a seat belt.

The pickup driver was not hurt; he was wearing a seat belt.

Charges are pending against both drivers.

