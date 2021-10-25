Deadly stabbing update: RCPD looking for witnesses, video of crime

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police say detectives believe a group of witnesses may have been present during a stabbing last week and events leading up to the crime may have been captured on video.

It was during the early morning hours of Tuesday, October 19 when police were called for a report of a stabbing that had just happened in the area of 120 Surfwood Drive.

Authorities found Leon Richards, 24, with several stab wounds. The Rapid City man was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police believe the suspect and Richards knew one another, saying on the day of the stabbing the incident did not appear to be random.

In a news release update on the investigation, police say officers have worked hundreds of hours on the case, developing and following numerous leads. Anyone with information or video evidence of the cirucumstances leading to the stabbing is asked to contact Detective Dan Trainer at 605-394-4134.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.