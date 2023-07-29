SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash near downtown Sioux Falls.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of 10th Street and South Reid Avenue.

Police say a man driving a motorcycle was traveling east, against the flow of traffic on the viaduct, when he crashed into a red sedan was traveling west on 10th Street.

The motorcyclist, who’s from Sioux Falls, died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

There’s no word on the condition of the driver of the car.

Police shut down traffic on the viaduct while they worked the scene.

We’ll show you video of the crash scene coming up on KELOLAND This Morning.