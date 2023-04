SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Division of Criminal Investigation and state fire marshal are investigating a deadly fire in Waubay.

Authorities were called to four-plex apartment building on the east side of town around 5:30 Monday evening.

At this point, there’s no word on a cause, but family members tell us the victim was a three-year-old boy.

