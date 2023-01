SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say a fire at an apartment building where a man was found dead was accidental.

Investigators are waiting on autopsy results to figure out how the 54-year-old man died, but say there is nothing suspicious with how the fire started.

Monday afternoon, KELOLAND News spoke with a neighbor who described the victim as being a really sweet person.

The victim’s name has not been released.